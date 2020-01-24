CLEMSON | From 2016 to 2019, Clemson did its part in early-season showdowns with the SEC.

The Tigers were 4-0 in home-and-home arrangements with Auburn and Texas A&M, and that included harrowing late-game escapes of Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2016 and Kyle Field in 2018.

In addition to being vital to Clemson's national-title runs both of those years, the four overall wins against the SEC were good for the ACC as it fought the perception that it's a football lightweight.

That perception is more pervasive now than ever after a season that not even Dabo Swinney can successfully spin as impressive outside of his team's yearly trip to the College Football Playoff.