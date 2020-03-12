News More News
ACC suspends all sports indefinitely

The Atlantic Coast Conference released the following statement Thursday afternoon.

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice.

"The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.”

Clemson's baseball team holds a 14-3 record on the 2020 season to this point. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

The following statement was issued by ACC Commissioner John Swofford:

“This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority. This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19.”

