Additional Day One August Camp Nuggets
As fall camp begins in Clemson, South Carolina today, Tigerillustrated.com has additional pre-camp coverage including more insight on several true freshmen.
Also in this update, returns we picked up on a true freshman who suffered an injury last week and how that may impact his status in camp.
ADDITIONAL DAY ONE AUGUST CAMP NUGGETS
SPECIAL OFFER: 50% OFF on subscriptions!
Click HERE to subscribe and take advantage of this HALF OFF promotion, preseason special!
PROMO CODE: Clemson2019
For existing registered users not yet subscribed who wish to take advantage of the promotion, please click HERE to sign up.