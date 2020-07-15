 Clemson Tigers Clemson football recruiting Dabo Swinney Jordan Hancock
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-15 06:32:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Additional details on Hancock's decision and Clemson's new CB board

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

As one source told us, that one stings.

Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star cornerback Jordan Hancock became Clemson’s second decommitment in this class Tuesday.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Here are more details on what transpired, and where the Tigers go from here:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}