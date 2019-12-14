50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic Christmas gift!

Clemson struck gold Saturday evening, landing its sixth 5-star commitment of the 2020 recruiting class in Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek's Trenton Simpson, the nation's No. 2 outside linebacker recruit.

Now that Simpson is on the board, we have additional details to release to subscribers on his commitment to the Tigers.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS ON SIMPSON'S COMMITMENT TO CLEMSON (For subscribers-only)