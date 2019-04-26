"Those were unfortunate comments, and we're going to do our due diligence. Nothing we've found at this time implicates football."

*** Radakovich said he's happy for the Swinney family. But happier for the Clemson family, because that means Swinney is going to be here for a long time.

CLEMSON -- The following is a collection of notes and quotes after talking with Clemson Athletics Director Dan Radakovich late Friday morning:

*** Radakovich also stressed that nothing they've found implicates Brad Brownell, either.



"This obviously is a symptom. I'm not sure it's a disease."

-- Said their internal review as a result of yesterday's FBI revelations does not include football at this point in time.

"Nothing we've seen to this point implicates football at all."

Said he has "no idea" how long this review will last.

-- The NCAA ostarine appeal is due at the end of this month.

Asked if he's confident in Clemson's chances of having Braden Galloway and Zach Giella reinstated, Radakovich said there are "some interesting pieces there."

-- Said he talked with Swinney yesterday about the Smith revelations.

"Dabo reiterated what we all knew: There's no issue related to the football program from his standpoint."

