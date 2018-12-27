THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Media day came Thursday morning at AT&T Stadium, as all active players for both Clemson and Notre Dame were made available for interviews.

Some Clemson-related nuggets we gathered during each team’s one-hour session:

**** The future of the Tigers’ offensive line has proved a popular topic over the course of the season, as freshman Jackson Carman has settled into the second-string left tackle position behind departing mainstay Mitch Hyatt.

Carman beat out redshirt freshman Blake Vinson for the job early in the season, as Vinson labored with an ankle injury.