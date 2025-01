BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

What two contacts told us over the last 24 hours on Clemson's new coaching staff restructuring that's been set into motion ahead of the team's 2025 spring practice.

Also, what we are hearing on the salary bumps forthcoming for promoted Clemson staffers Tajh Boyd and Ben Boulware.

ADDITIONAL NUGGETS ON CLEMSON's STAFF RESTRUCTURING (For subscribers-only)