Additional Saturday Nuggets From San Jose
The latest on five-star true freshman defensive end Xavier Thomas.
Our Saturday afternoon conversation with five-star sophomore linebacker Shaq Smith.
What we are hearing on backup running back Tavien Feaster and his future after talking with several sources.
The latest from a wild media day ahead of Clemson's afternoon (PST)/evening (EST) practice in San Jose and much more.
