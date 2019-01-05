Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-05 14:46:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Additional Saturday Nuggets From San Jose

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

The latest on five-star true freshman defensive end Xavier Thomas.

Our Saturday afternoon conversation with five-star sophomore linebacker Shaq Smith.

What we are hearing on backup running back Tavien Feaster and his future after talking with several sources.

The latest from a wild media day ahead of Clemson's afternoon (PST)/evening (EST) practice in San Jose and much more.

ADDITIONAL SATURDAY NUGGETS FROM SAN JOSE

Ring in the New Year and join Clemson's National Championship run with 50% OFF on a subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!

Vwk5rkztf93o63sh3o1c

Code: 50Clemson

Offer: 50% off FIRST YEAR of annual subscription!

Offer valid through January, 9, 2019

Sign up HERE and don't forget to use the PROMO code: 50Clemson

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}