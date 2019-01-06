Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-06 13:53:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Additional Sunday Nuggets From San Jose

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

We have additional team-related nuggets and notes from San Jose, including more on how Clemson's staff would like to utilize its running back stable going forward.

Tigerillustrated.com also sat down with a former All-American at Alabama who spoke at length about Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney.

ADDITIONAL SUNDAY NUGGETS FROM SAN JOSE

Ring in the New Year and join Clemson's National Championship run with 50% OFF on a subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!

Bs8hpilr0lno3oxclpwg

Code: 50Clemson

Offer: 50% off FIRST YEAR of annual subscription!

Offer valid through January, 9, 2019

Sign up HERE and don't forget to use the PROMO code: 50Clemson

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}