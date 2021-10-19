**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

****************************************

Clemson's coaches are unlikely to be out on the road recruiting Friday night as focus sticks to Saturday's 3:30 p.m. game at Pittsburgh.

In advance, though, the Tigers had multiple staffers out in Pennsylvania a week ago during the open date.