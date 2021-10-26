**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

So the plot thickens with Clemson's remaining priority receiver target.

Rivals.com analyst Adam Friedman broke the news Monday that Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher four-star Andre Greene Jr. has added a Georgia unofficial visit to his itinerary.

Greene (6-3, 180), ranked No. 36 nationally by Rivals.com, previously only had a Clemson official visit left before his expected decision.