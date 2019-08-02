As fall camp begins in Clemson, South Carolina today, Tigerillustrated.com has additional camp coverage including more insight on several true freshmen.

In this update, the latest on what we're hearing on freshmen (OT) Jordan McFadden, (DB) Andrew Booth, (LB) LaVonta Bentley, (DT) Tayquon Johnson and several veterans.

AFTERNOON DAY ONE CAMP NUGGETS

SPECIAL OFFER: 50% OFF on subscriptions!

Click HERE to subscribe and take advantage of this HALF OFF promotion, preseason special!

PROMO CODE: Clemson2019

For existing registered users not yet subscribed who wish to take advantage of the promotion, please click HERE to sign up.