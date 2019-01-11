THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It is that time of year in college football. Pack-your-bags time.

At Alabama, the rebuild now includes four staff positions – the offensive coordinator, the offensive line coach, the receivers coach and, as of Friday, the quarterbacks coach who was expected to be the new offensive coordinator. There could be more to come. That’s in addition to the usual early-entry draft exodus and the impending transfer of America’s most valuable backup quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

At Georgia, Kirby Smart is replacing both coordinators and had his five-star backup QB, Justin Fields, transfer. Not to mention the handful of players entering the draft early.