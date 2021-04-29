The guys and gals who analyze and rank high school recruits suffer no shortage of grief from various detractors who are perpetually waiting to pounce.

The same college coaches who say the star rankings don't matter are the first to cite team recruiting rankings when it suits their premise.

The same fans who point out how many former 3-stars are on the starting 44 in the Super Bowl are the last to point out how many former 5-stars made it to the NFL (hint: a lot).

Recognizing elite high school talent isn't rocket science, but it's also not easy.