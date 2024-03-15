BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

From his first steps onto the practice field in December after leaving the Minnesota Vikings, Clemson defensive ends coach Chris Rumph has been a forceful presence.

He sent a strong message that day about his standards, and about some of the habits he saw that he personally -- and loudly -- derided as soft.

In the ensuing months we've spoken with several people about the Tigers' new defensive ends coach and we've come away with the following ...

AN INFUSION OF ENERGY (For subscribers-only)

*********************

BIG MARCH DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!