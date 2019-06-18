THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Andy Staples, the excellent college football writer for Sports Illustrated, recently wrote a column exploring the obstacles confronting Florida State's football program.

The gist of it was that the problems are multifaceted and go beyond the mere presence of Willie Taggart, who presided over a disaster in his first season in charge.

The following aside gave insight into where both Florida State and rival Florida stand in the facilities race:

Florida State and Florida are in similar places with regard to facilities. Each just built an indoor practice facility, but each needs to build a standalone football building to keep up with the programs they recruit against. Both currently are raising money to do this. Florida State hasn’t done it because the Seminoles have had to be careful with a limited amount of money. Florida hasn’t done it because success in the 1990s and in this century’s first decade created a hubris in the administration that the Gators didn’t need to do what everyone else did.