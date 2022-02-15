 TigerIllustrated - Another 4-star locks in visit to Clemson's Junior Day
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-15 10:41:38 -0600') }} football Edit

Another 4-star locks in visit to Clemson's Junior Day

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

SHOP for officially-licensed Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

Clemson has three outstanding offers to receivers for the next cycle.

Two attended its elite junior day last month. The third has now confirmed attendance to the next junior day.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge four-star Christian Hamilton told Tigerillustrated.com he plans to be at Clemson's spring practice and junior day March 5.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}