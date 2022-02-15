Another 4-star locks in visit to Clemson's Junior Day

SHOP for officially-licensed Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE !

Clemson has three outstanding offers to receivers for the next cycle.

Two attended its elite junior day last month. The third has now confirmed attendance to the next junior day.

Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge four-star Christian Hamilton told Tigerillustrated.com he plans to be at Clemson's spring practice and junior day March 5.