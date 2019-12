50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic Christmas gift!

Friday night Clemson's coaching staff sent out another offer as it continues to narrow its focus on the 2020 recruiting board ahead of the early signing period later this month. The move marked the second offer sent out by the staff this week.

Tigerillustrated.com has more to release on the offer in this update.

SECOND CLEMSON OFFER GOES OUT THIS WEEK (For subscribers-only)