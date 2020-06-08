Another Five-star Update
The Clemson offer is huge for 2022 five-star Domani Jackson - and he’s not even trying to hide it.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Getting that offer is important in his recruitment, he had a fantastic virtual tour recently and Clemson has to now be considered a major frontrunner in his recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news