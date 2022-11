It's not totally fair to watch that pyrotechnic 2018 offense of Clemson's on a TV replay last week and say that should be the expectation for this group, or any group.

But this group was barely competent in Clemson's two losses this season.

Back then the Tigers' offense was aspiring for brilliance. Now they're aspiring for competence.

Dabo Swinney is back to the ACC championship game, but also back to a serious reckoning for the second year in a row.

ANOTHER SERIOUS RECKONING (For subscribers-only)