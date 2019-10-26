The Tigers jumped all over the Eagles with their spread and their speed and their pace in a 59-7 trouncing, amassing 674 yards total.

He just conveniently left out the fact that Clemson's offense is entirely 2019 and entirely terrifying when it's on its game.

This was going to be some throwback football, and Swinney loved it.

Boston College's old-school offensive ways brought back memories of Swinney's time at Alabama when 13-10 scores were the norm.

CLEMSON -- Dabo Swinney said he was as excited about this matchup as any other this season.

After spending all week hearing criticism that it had "a bad half" at Louisville, Clemson's offense responded with basically perfection over the first 30 minutes under the Death Valley lights.

Trevor Lawrence made sure the highlight shows wouldn't have any bad throws to put on repeat, giving them instead a tapestry of exceptional passes and superb overall operation of the offense.

Travis Etienne ran in a ferocious and determined manner, and the offensive braintrust again spread the ball around to the plethora of weapons outside.

Bottom line, this was a bit of a message sent by the offense in particular and the team in general that they can completely take apart an overmatched opponent.

Clemson extended its winning streak to 23 games while improving to 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in the ACC. The Tigers won their 20th straight home game while dropping Boston College to 4-4 and 2-3 in the conference.

Clemson piled up 394 first-half yards while scoring five touchdowns before the half. If not for Lawrence not seeing a wide-open Tee Higgins in the end zone on the first drive, the offense probably would've scored touchdowns on all six of its first-half possessions.

On this night, a 6-yard gain felt almost like a disappointment. That's just what happens when you average 8.4 yards a play and total 36 first downs.

Clemson reached third down just four times in the first half on 41 plays and pounded for 212 rushing yards in the first 30 minutes.

Lawrence left in the third quarter and finished with 275 yards passing and three touchdowns on a 16-of-19 clip. Since throwing that second pick in the first quarter at Louisville, Lawrence is 36-of-48 through the air for 519 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions.

Etienne finished with 109 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 16 carries while accounting for three catches for 33 yards.

Diondre Overton scored touchdowns on all three of his catches of 63, 34 and 22 yards. Justyn Ross had four catches for 60 yards, and 13 total Clemson receivers had grabs.

On the other side of the ball, Clemson's defense manned up and found a way to bottle up Boston College's grinding running game. The Eagles rushed for 97 yards on 44 carries and had 177 yards total.

The Eagles came in averaging 494 total yards a game and 278 on the ground. They finished with just 10 first downs Saturday and were 2-of-15 on third downs.

Eagles starting quarterback Dennis Grosel, the replacement for Anthony Brown after Brown blew out his knee against Louisville, completed 3 of 14 passes for 53 yards.