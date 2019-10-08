THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- It's hard not to like how Trevor Lawrence has handled things being less than perfect.



During some unexpectedly rough patches in 2016, Deshaun Watson did not seem to like being questioned about it by the media.

He wasn't combative or anything like that, but he made it clear he was not going to spend much time engaging people who were asking about some things being off for an offense that was still trying to find its way.

He was a tad prickly. And that was fine. We never thought it was that big of a deal, and we still don't.

We'd also note that Mr. Watson had the last laugh in the form of a national title to cap a sensational late-season run by him and the offense.

That said, there's a fairly striking difference in how Lawrence reacts to questions that aren't 100-percent sunshine and rainbows.