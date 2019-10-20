THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

I guess we shouldn't be surprised at anything a Brent Venables defense does.

Because, well, history has taught us that the guy can keep churning out top-level defenses even amid significant roster churn.

But so far, this season has to take the cake.

Going into this season, everyone thought one side of the ball might have to carry the other as the latter found its way.