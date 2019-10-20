News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-20 07:51:22 -0500') }} football Edit

SUNDAY UPDATE

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

I guess we shouldn't be surprised at anything a Brent Venables defense does.

Because, well, history has taught us that the guy can keep churning out top-level defenses even amid significant roster churn.

But so far, this season has to take the cake.

Going into this season, everyone thought one side of the ball might have to carry the other as the latter found its way.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}