THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It's the middle of October, Clemson is 7-0 and the supposedly superhuman quarterback has shown some almost shocking flaws.

Three years ago, the Tigers and their quarterback with the "S" on his chest were at almost exactly the same point after somehow pulling off a home overtime win over N.C. State.

When you think back to that game, the first thing that comes to your mind is the missed chip-shot field goal by N.C. State that sent the game into overtime. You probably also recall Marcus Edmond's game-sealing interception, or Artavis Scott's touchdown catch a few minutes earlier on Clemson's overtime possession.

Chances are you're not thinking of the pick-6 off Deshaun Watson in the third quarter, a throw Watson put right into the chest of a defensive back.

Through seven games, Watson had 20 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Through seven games, Trevor Lawrence has 14 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Watson was a bit loose with his throws all year, as he finished with 17 interceptions.