That was a fairly good sign that the Tigers brought their game face even when everyone knew it wasn't going to be much of a game against the visitors from Spartanburg.

On its first three possessions, the offense scored three touchdowns and amassed 227 yards on 12 plays.

Clemson is in the so-called championship phase of its schedule, and the Tigers showed no let-up as the level of competition dipped to the FCS level.

As in, the Tigers said "Well ... bye" to Wofford from the outset.

Clemson had 702 total yards in a 59-14 pasting of Wofford on Military Appreciation Day, and 419 of those yards were via the run. The Tigers reached third down just eight times. They averaged 14.9 yards per completion and 11.3 yards per rush.



Travis Etienne had Hartwell-sized holes to run through, but he still played like it was Alabama on the other side and not a Southern Conference team.

Etienne had 212 rushing yards on nine carries. You read that right.

It was 23.6 yards per carry and a cloud of dust as the junior ran through, around and past hapless defenders. Included was an 86-yard dash for a touchdown early in the second quarter that put Clemson up 28-0.

Etienne had another 47-yard run for a score, and the two touchdowns moved him past James Davis for the school record for career rushing touchdowns (Etienne now has 48), and into a tie with C.J. Spiller for total career touchdowns (51).

Clemson improved to 9-0 and extended its winning streak to 24 games while tying a school record 21-game home winning streak.

By the end of the first half, the Tigers were up 42-0 and on the verge of scoring 45 points in four straight games for the first time in school history.

The offense, maligned for some struggles in a narrow win at North Carolina and in the first quarter of a 35-point win at Louisville, has undoubtedly found its stride.

After Trevor Lawrence and Co. were virtually flawless against Boston College, they were basically the same against Wofford.

And Dabo Swinney kept his foot on the pedal, leaving Lawrence and the starters in well after the game was in hand.

After the offense totaled six touchdowns and 438 yards in the first half, Lawrence was back in on the first possession of the second half.

The Tigers scooted 84 yards in six plays to make it 49-0, and that was it for the golden boy. Lawrence finished with 221 yards passing on a 13-of-17 clip with three touchdowns and no interceptions.



Since his second interception in the first quarter at Louisville, Lawrence has completed 46 of 58 passes for 720 yards with nine touchdowns and no interceptions.

Lawrence even averaged 8.3 yards per rush Saturday, running for 33 yards and reaching the end zone on a 2-yard rush late in the first half.

The only real suspense was of the stat-nerd variety: Clemson held its first nine opponents to fewer than 300 yards, and since 2000 the only teams to do that nine straight games were 2006 LSU and 2011 Alabama.

Wofford came to life in the third quarter with touchdown drives of 65 and 85 yards to put that streak in peril, but the Terriers ended up finishing with 256 to put Brent Venables' defense in some rare statistical company.

