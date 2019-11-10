THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Six months ago, we interviewed radio personality Bill King for our podcast and he said something that created a stir in Alabama land.

King is not close with Nick Saban, but he has relationships with a number of people who are close to the coach. He said Saban was "violently upset" over what happened in the national championship game on Jan. 7.

"He is obsessed with this," King told us. "He is crazed with getting this thing back right. So we've got some interesting days ahead of us."

Around the same time in May, we opined that Saban was facing a landmark reckoning as he tried to address The Clemson Problem.