THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Within a seven-day span, Alabama's defense fell apart against LSU and LSU's defense had the consistency of warm butter against Mississippi.

The Crimson Tide allowed 46 points. Clemson hasn't allowed 40 points in 45 games dating to a 43-42 loss to Pittsburgh in 2016.

The Bayou Bengals allowed 402 rushing yards to the Rebels. Clemson hasn't allowed 300 rushing yards to a team since Georgia did it in 2014.

Something awfully fascinating is happening in college football, and it might be passing under the radar of most observers who are too caught up in the 372 possible playoff permutations every week.

Alabama and LSU have gone pyrotechnic on offense and seen their defenses turn soft.

Clemson continues to be pyrotechnic on offense and continues to see its defense be rock-freaking-solid.

This seems like a big deal.