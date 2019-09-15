THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

On to the next supposed test … whenever that comes.

There was some buzz that Syracuse stood as a threat to Clemson because it had stressed the Tigers the last two meetings. Saturday’s 41-6 triumph was harder than it should have been for Clemson, just only by its own doing. No offensive tempo + no Clemson quarterback emergency = no real chance for the Orange to reel in an upset.

A lot is going to be said and written this week about Trevor Lawrence & Co. failing to click on all cylinders. Why is Lawrence throwing more interceptions – which is to say, even any? Does he miss having the underneath safety blanket in Hunter Renfrow? Should Justyn Ross be snatching more of the so-called 50/50 balls? Are the co-coordinators still searching for the right play-calling balance, and is there enough variety in the passing game?

Fair questions, and some individual performances to date haven’t been perfect.