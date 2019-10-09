News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-09 14:03:41 -0500') }} football Edit

WEDNESDAY UPDATE

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated
Senior Writer

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

"Are you sure, coach?"

Those words came from Bobby Bowden during a tense moment in a 1986 game against Miami.

Bowden had called a timeout to make sure he had the right play call in mind, and he asked Brad Scott again: "Are you sure?"

Scott, a central part of the Seminoles' offensive brain trust in those days, had seen a safety cheating up with his eyes glued to the backfield. He was convinced the vacated space on the back end of Miami's defense was ripe for a touchdown.

A younger Bobby Bowden is shown here in Death Valley 31 years ago.
A younger Bobby Bowden is shown here in Death Valley 31 years ago. (Getty)

Bowden went with Scott's idea, and the ball was snapped as the coaches watched nervously.

"There it is, coach. He cheated!" Scott yelled to Bowden over the headsets as the safety bit on the backfield eye candy. "He's there! He's there!"

Sure enough, the play resulted in a touchdown. Then came jubilation on the Seminoles' sideline, chronicled wonderfully by "The Bowden Dynasty" film that has run on the ACC Network.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}