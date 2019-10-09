WEDNESDAY UPDATE
"Are you sure, coach?"
Those words came from Bobby Bowden during a tense moment in a 1986 game against Miami.
Bowden had called a timeout to make sure he had the right play call in mind, and he asked Brad Scott again: "Are you sure?"
Scott, a central part of the Seminoles' offensive brain trust in those days, had seen a safety cheating up with his eyes glued to the backfield. He was convinced the vacated space on the back end of Miami's defense was ripe for a touchdown.
Bowden went with Scott's idea, and the ball was snapped as the coaches watched nervously.
"There it is, coach. He cheated!" Scott yelled to Bowden over the headsets as the safety bit on the backfield eye candy. "He's there! He's there!"
Sure enough, the play resulted in a touchdown. Then came jubilation on the Seminoles' sideline, chronicled wonderfully by "The Bowden Dynasty" film that has run on the ACC Network.
