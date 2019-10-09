THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

"Are you sure, coach?"

Those words came from Bobby Bowden during a tense moment in a 1986 game against Miami.

Bowden had called a timeout to make sure he had the right play call in mind, and he asked Brad Scott again: "Are you sure?"

Scott, a central part of the Seminoles' offensive brain trust in those days, had seen a safety cheating up with his eyes glued to the backfield. He was convinced the vacated space on the back end of Miami's defense was ripe for a touchdown.