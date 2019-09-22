THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

At halftime Saturday night, Dabo Swinney had a simple message for a bunch of guys wearing squeaky-clean orange uniforms:

"I told them they were going to play, and they were going to get exposed if they didn't know what they were doing," he said.

On top of that, the head coach told his players that he wasn't going to go back to the starters. If the 49ers put together a flurry of points, the backups were staying in for better or worse.