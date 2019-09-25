THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Dabo Swinney has set a fairly splendid example of a coach whose appreciation of winning is a more profound experience than the misery of losing.

A lot of times it's the other way around, to the point that some coaches can't even enjoy the high moments. And Swinney seems to have the right perspective, because boy does he savor every bit of those high moments.

But don't let his fun in the winning fool you: The pain and anguish from some losses still stick with him, including one from nine years ago.

At the start of this week we weren't planning on doing much of a retrospective on Clemson's last visit to Chapel Hill, a 21-16 loss in Swinney's second full season.