Sunday Update
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Could Dino Babers have envisioned a more nightmarish scenario entering his team's supposed showdown with Clemson?
You open the season against Liberty and your starting quarterback can't throw it in the ocean when he's throwing downfield.
A week later at Maryland, your defense -- which looked stout in the opener -- gets ripped to shreds to the tune of 63 points and 650 yards (a whopping 354 of them on the ground).
And then, once back home in Syracuse after that miserable trip to College Park, you turn on the film to see Clemson's defense shutting down Kellen Mond and Texas A&M's offense.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news