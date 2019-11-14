News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-14 10:53:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Clemson involved with promising in-state underclassman

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson has yet to offer a junior in what is looking like potentially one of the weaker in-state crops in recent memory.

But the Tigers are tracking a handful of sophomores they have brought in for game visits this fall.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}