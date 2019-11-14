Clemson involved with promising in-state underclassman
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson has yet to offer a junior in what is looking like potentially one of the weaker in-state crops in recent memory.
But the Tigers are tracking a handful of sophomores they have brought in for game visits this fall.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news