Caleb Williams, the top uncommitted quarterback in the 2021 class, made the trip down to Clemson this past weekend for their matchup with Texas A&M.

The Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga star has always been interested in the Tigers and was very excited to get a closer look at their offense and to take in this major game.

We just spoke with Williams, who gave us plenty of details about his weekend visit to Clemson.