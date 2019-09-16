News More News
Nation's No. 1 athlete details return to Clemson

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

Clemson's staff has already honed in on a select few juniors it covets for the next recruiting class, and one of them got the red-carpet attention a week ago.

Pinson (Ala.) Valley high-four star cornerback Ga’Quincy McKinstry took in the Tigers’ 24-10 victory against Texas A&M with his father.

