Clemson's staff has already honed in on a select few juniors it covets for the next recruiting class, and one of them got the red-carpet attention a week ago.

Pinson (Ala.) Valley high-four star cornerback Ga’Quincy McKinstry took in the Tigers’ 24-10 victory against Texas A&M with his father.