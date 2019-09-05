THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

For months, the defending national champions have pointed premium recruits toward Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. clash against Texas A&M as the game to come see.

So you knew Clemson’s visitor list this weekend would be loaded.

Well, it is.

The Tigers have already filled much of this recruiting class, with eyes firmly planted on two five-stars among the select few remaining targets.