{{ timeAgo('2019-09-11 11:53:17 -0500') }} football

The latest on 5 stars Jordan Burch, Justin Flowe & Arik Gilbert

Clemson's No. 1-ranked recruiting class - 20 pledges deep - isn't done, which is why Tigerillustrated.com has continued to track numerous highly regarded prospects rated four and five stars by Rivals.com.

(DE) Jordan Burch of Columbia - Hammond, (LB) Justin Flowe of Upland (Calif.) and (TE) Arik Gilbert of Marietta (Ga.), all ranked No. 1 nationally at their respective positions, comprise the five-star Clemson targets we have continued to closely track into the month of September.

Five-star linebacker and Clemson priority target Justin Flowe will be back in Upstate, South Carolina later this fall.
Five-star linebacker and Clemson priority target Justin Flowe will be back in Upstate, South Carolina later this fall. (Rivals.com)
