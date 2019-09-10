Tuesday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
After needing till late to fill offensive line spots the previous two cycles, Clemson struck early and then often in the last cycle – posting its best haul on paper at the position in recent history.
Let’s just say the Tigers appear more likely to follow that recipe again.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news