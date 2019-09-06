THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A Clemson target will be making a particularly special visit Saturday, as it will account for the first college game he has attended.

Cornelius (N.C.) Vance 2021 linebacker Power Echols has had a bunch of scholarship offers for awhile. But the top-ranked Tigers’ 3:30 p.m. game against No. 11 Texas A&M will mark his first time in the stands for a college game.