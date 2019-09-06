News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-06 05:56:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Clemson leads for offered weekend visitor

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A Clemson target will be making a particularly special visit Saturday, as it will account for the first college game he has attended.

Cornelius (N.C.) Vance 2021 linebacker Power Echols has had a bunch of scholarship offers for awhile. But the top-ranked Tigers’ 3:30 p.m. game against No. 11 Texas A&M will mark his first time in the stands for a college game.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}