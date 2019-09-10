News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-10 09:50:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Nation's No. 1 all-purpose back raves about first Clemson game

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The nation’s No. 1 all-purpose running back got his first taste of Death Valley this past weekend.

Matthews (N.C.) Weddington Rivals100 four-star Will Shipley brought his parents to check out the Tigers’ 24-10 victory against Texas A&M.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}