A few days before the spring game, Tony Elliott met with the media and gave the following assessment of his offense:

"Overall, been pleased. We've been very explosive throughout the course of scrimmages. Not quite as efficient as we've been in the past. That's an area where we're really going to challenge these guys, to make sure we stay ahead of the chains and not just try to live on the explosive play."

Those comments are interesting at the moment, of course, because through three games this offense has been living on the explosive play.

Before we go any further, it's important to emphasize something: