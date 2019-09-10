THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- If you take your eyes off the ball and focus solely on Jackson Carman, you're going to be entertained.

In last week's video review, we zeroed in on Carman knocking multiple Georgia Tech guys around almost like Andre The Giant, and somehow keeping his feet after destroying a defensive back while blocking for Travis Etienne's 90-yard touchdown run.

In two days we'll feature Carman again in the video-review feature, because he's so much fun to watch.

Is the sophomore a finished product? Heck no. But has he come a long way since last year, to the point where you can see fairly clearly what he's capable of becoming? Heck yes.