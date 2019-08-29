THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Just over 15 years ago Clemson went into Atlanta (Ga.) and blasted Georgia Tech by 36 points.

Tonight in Death Valley, might the Yellow Jackets be in store for a similar outcome?

In this in-depth feature we take an inside look at No. 1 Clemson's matchup with the Yellow Jackets.