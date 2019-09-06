THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

This game pits two national championship-winning coaches who oversee recruiting machines.

No. 1 Clemson opened as a 19-point favorite over No. 11 Texas A&M, but might that spread have been a bit frothy?

We're about to find out, as Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at Saturday's matchup in this in-depth feature.