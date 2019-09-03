THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- The offense ran a grand total of eight plays in 10 personnel against Georgia Tech.

Entering the season, we thought it was going to be interesting to monitor how Clemson's staff managed its personnel groupings given two factors: 1) the ridiculous assemblage of wide receiver talent; and 2) the glaring lack of experience at tight end/H-back.

Though we've maintained that the DNA of this offense is not going to change dramatically, the question was nonetheless intriguing: How often will the offense take the tight end off the field and replace him with a fourth receiver?

The answer in the opener: Not much.