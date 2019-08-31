News More News
football

Our inside look at Clemson football through week one

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Our guess is it won't be a fun week for Clemson's new-look linebacking corps.

A lot of praise about these guys during camp, and then a lot of missed tackles Thursday night against Georgia Tech.

