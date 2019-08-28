THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The Week Zero opener between Miami and Florida was so bad that we're not going to put you through the torture of reciting the ugly stats.

So bad that even the most optimistic person on the planet couldn't find anything nice to say about it.

"Oh my Lord," Dabo Swinney said. "That was a crazy game. I might just quit if we get in a situation like that."

In the four days since, all manner of explanations have been offered for why the quality of play in Orlando made "Disney Hurled" the only acceptable headline.

Here's one theory, at least as it relates to Miami: When you have a bunch of new coaches and you're playing your first game against equal or better opposition, things might not go according to plan.

Some people are mystified as to why Clemson is a 37-point favorite for Thursday night's opener against Georgia Tech in Death Valley.

But is it really that hard to fathom?