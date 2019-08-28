News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-28 14:13:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Turnover Chain

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated
Senior Writer

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The Week Zero opener between Miami and Florida was so bad that we're not going to put you through the torture of reciting the ugly stats.

So bad that even the most optimistic person on the planet couldn't find anything nice to say about it.

"Oh my Lord," Dabo Swinney said. "That was a crazy game. I might just quit if we get in a situation like that."

In the four days since, all manner of explanations have been offered for why the quality of play in Orlando made "Disney Hurled" the only acceptable headline.

Here's one theory, at least as it relates to Miami: When you have a bunch of new coaches and you're playing your first game against equal or better opposition, things might not go according to plan.

Some people are mystified as to why Clemson is a 37-point favorite for Thursday night's opener against Georgia Tech in Death Valley.

But is it really that hard to fathom?

Apbvdad4wn0enk0u2q5x
Geoff Collins' Georgia Tech team is now a 37-point underdog to No. 1-ranked Clemson. (AP)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}