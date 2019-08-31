THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson fans have their first taste of how much a game can change when your defensive line isn't completely devouring the opposition.

When you're rebuilding up front after the loss of the Power Rangers, it puts a bit more pressure on the offense. And if the offense isn't running like a well-oiled machine, as often happens in openers, there can be some uncertain moments that weren't anticipated going in.

Paul and I both reflected entering the opener that sometimes things don't go as well as you think, and that maybe experiencing some sputters in the first game would create a net positive in the form of maintaining the edge and chip on the shoulder that we've seen from this program in its biggest games.