News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 06:38:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Nation's No. 2 offensive tackle visiting Clemson Saturday

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson’s recruiting guest list Saturday has added a five-star.

Cochran (Ga.) Bleckley County 2021 offensive tackle Amarius Mims will be making his long-awaited first visit to campus in conjunction with the top-ranked Tigers’ showdown with No. 11 Texas A&M.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}